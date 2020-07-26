UrduPoint.com
Bird Hazard Control Committee Meeting Held

Muhammad Irfan 52 seconds ago Sun 26th July 2020 | 05:00 PM

Bird hazard control committee meeting held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh has said Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircraft are an asset to the country and the nation; therefore, the municipal corporation (MC) and the Cantonment board officers will have to launch an effective campaign for their safety.

He expressed these views while presiding over a bird hazard control committee meeting, held here at the DC office. The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Bilal Feroz Joiya, Communication Officer (CO) Metropolitan Corporation Tariq Proya and officers of the departments concerned.

He said one bird hit to a PAF aircraft could not only cause loss of lives of highly trained professionals but also cost the taxpayers an enormous amount of money.

The deputy commissioner ordered for enforcing Section 144 regarding pigeon flying and kite flying in the vicinity of PAF Mushaf base.

A police spokesman informed the meeting that 28 intelligence-base operations have been conducted so far within the PAF limits; 157 cases of kite flying were registered and 191 people were arrested.

The meeting was informed that all arrangements have been finalised for cleanliness on Eid-ul-Azha in the surroundings areas of PAF base.

