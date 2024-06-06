Open Menu

Bird Hazard Control Committee Meets:

Umer Jamshaid Published June 06, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Bird hazard control committee meets:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Aurangzeb Haider Khan has said the Pakistan Air Force (PAF) aircrafts were assets of the country and the nation.

Presiding over a meeting of Birds Hazard Control Committee held here at conference room on Thursday,the DC said it was imperative that a comprehensive awareness about bird activity around airfields should be created among the masses.

He said one bird hit to aircraft could not only cause loss of lives of highly trained professionals but also cost the tax payer an enormous amount of money.

The focus of the meeting was to control all elements which attract birds, including garbage and sacrificial animals waste.

The meeting was attended by all the officers concerned of the district administration, including officers of flight safety section of PAF Mushaf Base.

Related Topics

Pakistan Money All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in ..

32 MoUs inked at Pakistan-China Business Forum in Shenzhen

42 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan, USA to take on each other today

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 June 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 June 2024

4 hours ago
 All resources to be used for welfare of Attock peo ..

All resources to be used for welfare of Attock people: Governor

13 hours ago
 Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy ..

Markets mixed as US jobs data tempered by economy worries

13 hours ago
Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of N ..

Chairman DDMA, DC chairs Meeting on Desilting of Nullahs, Sewerage Lines

13 hours ago
 PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: San ..

PML-N leadership believes in democratic norms: Sanaullah

14 hours ago
 Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

Tennis: French Open results - 1st update

14 hours ago
 Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in ..

Andreeva shocks ailing Sabalenka, faces Paolini in French Open semis

14 hours ago
 Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ire ..

Rohit plays down injury scare after India rout Ireland in T20 World Cup

14 hours ago
 Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

Nature reborn a year after Ukraine dam blast

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan