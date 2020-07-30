UrduPoint.com
'Bird Hazard Control' Drive Starts At All Major Airports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 09:54 PM

The Aviation Division on Thursday launched an awarness campaign on 'Bird Hazard Control' at all major airports of the country ahead of Eid ul Azha to curtail birds' activities in surroundings of the air facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2020 ) :The Aviation Division on Thursday launched an awarness campaign on 'Bird Hazard Control' at all major airports of the country ahead of Eid ul Azha to curtail birds' activities in surroundings of the air facilities.

"The campaign aims at keeping the surrounding areas clean from garbage, refuse and waste around the vicinity of airports," a press release.

Under the drive,�various initiatives are being taken to reinforce "the message pertaining to the serious issue of bird strike on the aircraft, and its consequences." �Airport Managers�are interact with local administration and other relevant stakeholders, highlighting the need for concrete steps to curb the hazard posed by birds and wildlife.

� Accordingly, Secretary Aviation Hassan Nasir Jamy also chaired a meeting of Airport Managers of all major airports on Thursday.

The managers briefed the secretary Aviation about the measures being taken around various airports to control bird strike hazard.

The secretary highlighted the severity of bird hazard and underlined the need for tackling the issue in an efficient manner specially in view of Eid ul Azha during which bird activity was expected to escalate.

Major steps taken so far for raising awareness among the general public include cleanliness messages displayed in and around airport on billboards, door to door campaign and distribution of flyers among general public residing in airport vicinity.

