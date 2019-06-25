UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Bird Hits Plane During Landing; Passengers Safe

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Tue 25th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

Bird hits plane during landing; passengers safe

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A flight from Dubai was hit by a bird during landing at Multan Insternational Airport Tuesday,but the plane landed safely and all passengers remained unhurt.

The bird hit the engine of the plane causing damage to it when FlyDubai flight-325 was landing at the local airport, CAA spokesman said.

All the passengers got off the aircraft safely.

The plane has been shifted to workshop and a special team of experts was expected to reach Multan Wednesday from Dubai for inspection and repair of the aircraft.The plane would be sent to Dubai only after clearance from the team of experts,the spokesman said.

Related Topics

Multan Dubai All From Airport

Recent Stories

BISE Kohat Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Result ..

49 seconds ago

RAKBANK repays US$800 million bond

17 minutes ago

Al Bowardi meets Korean Ambassador

17 minutes ago

BISE Peshawar Board Matric, Class 9th and 10th Res ..

20 minutes ago

UAE, UK boosting ties

32 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mozambique o ..

47 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.