Bird strikes: Marriage halls near Lahore Airport risking safety

Media reports said that the number of birds are increasing at Lahore Airport because of several marriage halls in the area.

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News – 17th July, 2019) Incidents of bird strikes keep surfacing in Pakistan every now and then.

Just today, a Lahore-bound Pakistan International Airline (PIA) fight coming from Paris had to make an emergency landing. Media reports said that a bird hit the PIA plane due to which PIA flight PK-734 was landed at Sialkot airport.

Other flights coming to Lahore were also diverted.

Almost every airport in Pakistan has been declared red for bird hazards because of the construction of residential societies, marriage halls and commercial centres by powerful groups whose real estate interests seem to override the flight safety hazards that are posed by these irregularities.

There is a 15-kilometre ban zone on the periphery of every major airport. However, this ban has been violated due to the construction of housing societies and marriage halls in the area.