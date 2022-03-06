Bird trapped in killer string rescued

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi police rescued bird trapped in killer string and set another example of service to the people and all other living beings.

City Police Officer CPO Omar Saeed Malik awarded commendation certificate and cash prize to Assistant Sub Inspector ASI Airport for his commendable job.

City Police Officer CPO said that Kite flying is a deadly sport and a crime that is dangerous for citizens as well as birds. Citizens, especially parents, are urged to keep their children away from this activity, he added.