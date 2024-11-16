Birmingham Police Delegation Visit Police Lines Faisalabad
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) A delegation of Birmingham police visited Police Lines Faisalabad on Saturday and held a meeting with City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Muhammad Haneef led the delegation who discussed various matters related to the policing.
CPO Kamran Adil brief the delegation about various steps and measures adopted to improve safety and security for the masses in addition to arresting crime ratio at maximum extent.
The delegation also visited control room of Police Community Management Center, Khidmat Markaz, Shahid Art Gallery, Police Line Gym Khana.
The CPO also presented a commemorative shield to SP Muhammad Haneef.
SSP Operation Faisalabad, DSP Headquarter, In-charge Tahaffuz Markaz and SHO Women Police Station were also present on the occasion.
