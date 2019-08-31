Birmingham residents express solidarity with Kashmiris

The residents of Birmingham expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir by participating in the 'Free Kashmir March' held outside Birmingham City Council House

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :The residents of Birmingham expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir by participating in the 'Free Kashmir March ' held outside Birmingham City Council House.

Hundreds of people from all walks of life gathered to express solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The protesters marched towards the Indian Consulate, Birmingham, raising slogans against the Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and Indian forces' personnel who were brutally killing innocent people in the occupied territory, Kashmir media service reported.

The keynote speakers were Deputy Opposition Leader of the British Parliament, Tom Watson, MP, leader of the Council, Councillor Ian Ward, MP Liam Byrne, MP Shabana Mahmood, MEP Phil Bennion, Councillors Waseem Zafar, Ranjit Singh, Robert Alden, Sharon Thompson, Muhammad Yaseen, Councillor Zaker Choudhry, President of Tehreek-e-Kashmir UK, Fahim Kayani, and others.

In their speeches, they expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and said the Indian government should stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir. The international community cannot tolerate any human rights violations that may take place anywhere in the world, they added.

Tom Watson condemned the human rights violations by Indian troops in occupied Kashmir and showed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

He said India must find a solution to the lingering Kashmir dispute.