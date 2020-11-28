UrduPoint.com
Birth Anniversary Celebrations Of Baba Guru Nanak Begin

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 28th November 2020 | 08:14 PM

Birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak begin

The Sikh yatree have come to Pakistan from across the world including from India and the 551th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji have started at Janum Asthan in Nankana Sahib

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2020 ) :The Sikh yatree have come to Pakistan from across the world including from India and the 551th birth anniversary celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak Dev Ji have started at Janum Asthan in Nankana Sahib.

The celebrations will continue for three days, a spokesperson for the Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) said on Friday.

On the directions of ETPB Chairman Dr Amir Ahmad, all arrangements in this regard had been completed. The gurdwara had been decorated beautifully besides ensuring implementation of the coronavirus related standard operating procedures (SOPs), announced by the provincial government.

Party leader of Indian Sikh yatrees, Sardar Amerjeet Singh, said that entire Sikh community was thankful over the steps taken by the Pakistani government. He said that the ETPB had made good arrangements besides provision of accommodations, lungar and foolproof security.

