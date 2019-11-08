Birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal to be observed today

The 142nd birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal would be celebrated with zeal, fervor and enthusiasm at Iqbal Manzil, the birthplace of the Poet of the East, here on Saturday, Nov 9

Iqbal Manzil's caretaker Syed Riaz Hussain Naqvi told APP that a cake-cutting ceremony would also be held, as people from all walks of life would participate in the ceremony to pay homage to the great poet and philosopher. Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Dr Umer Sher Chattha would cut the birthday cake.