Birth anniversary of Ashfaq Ahmad observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The 94th birth anniversary of famous Pakistani writer and playwright Ashfaq Ahmad was observed on Thursday.

Ashfaq Ahmad was born in Mukstar (now part of Punjab, India) on August 22, 1925. Later, he migrated to Pakistan and settled in Lahore where he obtained a Masters in urdu Literature from Government College.

According to a private news channel, he wrote plays and produced television shows for Pakistan Television (PTV).

Ashfaq had been a writer since adolescence. He used to contribute stories for Phool, a monthly magazine for children.

After moving to Pakistan, he began his own publication by the name of Daastango. He was also made editor of the magazine Lail-un-Nahar by the newly appointed Government of Pakistan. His anthology of short stories, Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay was telecasted on ptv with Mustansar Husain Tarar in recurring roles.

Ashfaq Ahmad was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and President's Pride of Performance for his literary services to the country.

He passed away on September 7, 2004.