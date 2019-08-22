UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Birth Anniversary Of Ashfaq Ahmad Observed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 08:56 PM

Birth anniversary of Ashfaq Ahmad observed

The 94th birth anniversary of famous Pakistani writer and playwright Ashfaq Ahmad was observed on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :The 94th birth anniversary of famous Pakistani writer and playwright Ashfaq Ahmad was observed on Thursday.

Ashfaq Ahmad was born in Mukstar (now part of Punjab, India) on August 22, 1925. Later, he migrated to Pakistan and settled in Lahore where he obtained a Masters in urdu Literature from Government College.

According to a private news channel, he wrote plays and produced television shows for Pakistan Television (PTV).

Ashfaq had been a writer since adolescence. He used to contribute stories for Phool, a monthly magazine for children.

After moving to Pakistan, he began his own publication by the name of Daastango. He was also made editor of the magazine Lail-un-Nahar by the newly appointed Government of Pakistan. His anthology of short stories, Aik Mohabbat Sau Afsanay was telecasted on ptv with Mustansar Husain Tarar in recurring roles.

Ashfaq Ahmad was awarded the Sitara-e-Imtiaz and President's Pride of Performance for his literary services to the country.

He passed away on September 7, 2004.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Lahore Punjab August September TV From Government PTV

Recent Stories

Sheikh Al-Azhar lauds formation of Human Fraternit ..

31 minutes ago

FCO Minister expresses concern over situation in I ..

47 seconds ago

Govt announces raise in salaries of federal hospit ..

49 seconds ago

Over 40% of Ukrainians View NATO Membership as Bes ..

51 seconds ago

Last Group of Orcas From 'Whale Jail' on Way to Be ..

53 seconds ago

Leaked Disastrous No-Deal Forecast Continuation of ..

55 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.