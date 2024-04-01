Open Menu

Birth Anniversary Of Dr Abdul Qadir Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 01, 2024 | 09:12 PM

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) The 88th birth anniversary of the renowned atomic scientist Dr Abdul Qadir Khan was observed here on Monday with zeal and fervour.

A local social organisation, Muhibban Watan Party (MWP) arranged prayer ceremony with a large number of people hailing from different walks of life were in attendance. They offered Fatiha and Quran Khani for the blessed soul of the late scientist.

The participants of the event paid rich tribute to Dr Qadir Khan for his tireless efforts followed by great performance to get the country an atomic power on map of the world.

Chairman of MWP, Pir Hayyat Shah said on the occasion that Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan was a real hero of the country.

He Pakistan indebted to the late visionary scientist for gifting us a sense of security particularly when the instability set in following India came up as economic power, he maintained.

