Birth anniversary of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal today

(@Abdulla99267510)

Nation pay homage to Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 147th birthday anniversary

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 9th, 2024) The 147th birth anniversary of national poet, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed with national fervour on Saturday (today).

The Philosopher poet known as Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9, 1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal's address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

It is public holiday on Saturday (today).

Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif paid heartfelt tribute to national poet Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal on his 147th birth anniversary.

In his message, Acting President Syed Yousaf Raza Gillani said Allama Iqbal's work united the Muslims of the Subcontinent and his thoughts and speeches motivated them to wage a struggle to achieve a separate country for them.

He said the message of Dr Allama Iqbal emphasized Islamic values, advocating for spiritual and cultural revival, which has shaped Pakistan's identity while his vision continues to resonate with youth, guiding and educating them to uphold Pakistan's values and strive for progress.

In his message, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said Iqbal's philosophy ignited the dream of a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent, leading to the creation of Pakistan.

He said the teachings of Allama Muhammad Iqbal on self-reliance, self-awareness and unity remain a source of inspiration for us to strive for progress and prosperity as a nation.

He urged the youth to rise above mediocrity and achieve greatness through unwavering faith and hard work.

The Prime Minister expressed commitment to imbibing the vision of Allama Iqbal of building a nation that reflects his ideals of justice, equality, and excellence.