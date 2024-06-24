Birth Anniversary Of Famous Film Actor Sultan Rahi Observed
Umer Jamshaid Published June 24, 2024 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2024) Birth anniversary of renowned film actor Sultan Rahi was observed on Monday.
Born on June 24, 1938, Sultan Rahi began his film career in 1959 as a guest actor in the film ‘Baghi’.
He rose to tremendous stardom with the release of the film ‘Maula Jatt’ in 1979.During his career, he acted in more than 800 Punjabi and Urdu-language movies and was also named in the Guinness Book of World Records as the most prolific actor.
Sultan Rahi earned two Nigar Awards for his work in ‘Babul’ (1971) and ‘Basheera’ (1972).
Sultan Rahi was shot dead near Gujranwala on January 9, 1996.
Recent Stories
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series
Sonakshi Sinha ties knot with Zaheer Iqbal
Pakistan weather: Scorching heat expected in most parts of country today
SC conducts live-hearing on Sunni Ittehad Council’s reserved seats case
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: England reach semi-finals after beating USA
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 June 2024
Crown Prince sends cable of thanks to interior minister for congratulations on E ..
Four proclaimed offenders arrested in various parts of Attock
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police bust street criminal gang; arrest two17 seconds ago
-
Motorcyclist killed in road accident20 seconds ago
-
10 shops sealed, 44 LPG cylinders confiscated22 seconds ago
-
Two killed in Lakki firing incidents26 seconds ago
-
PA Speaker reacts to Zubair's allegations of Bajwa-Nawaz meeting20 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat tackles 200 emergencies last week20 minutes ago
-
Ambassador Amna appreciates women role in diplomacy30 minutes ago
-
IPO Pakistan delegation participates in 3rd International IPO Congress30 minutes ago
-
Physical combat training launched for effective countering of arms equipped timber mafia in KP40 minutes ago
-
Elevate your Lifestyle with Haier Side-by-Side Series43 minutes ago
-
Governor KP acknowledges role of Federal Ombudsman Office in resolving public grievances50 minutes ago
-
Excise Dept seals 100 properties for default of tax1 hour ago