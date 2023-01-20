UrduPoint.com

Birth Anniversary Of Jamiluddin Aali Observed

Sumaira FH Published January 20, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Birth anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali observed

The birth anniversary of poet, critic, playwright, essayist, columnist and scholar Jamiluddin Aali, the creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" was observed on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2023 ) :The birth anniversary of poet, critic, playwright, essayist, columnist and scholar Jamiluddin Aali, the creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" was observed on Friday.

Born on January 20, 1923, in New Delhi Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmad Khan was a banker by profession.

Owing to his literary pursuits he also remained associated with Anjuman-e-Taraqi-e-Urdu Pakistan for 50 long years, from 1962 to 2012.

His contribution towards the promotion of urdu and the establishment of Urdu University in the country is also duly acknowledged by many.

One of the longest poems in the Urdu literature, "Insaan," comprising 4000 verses also goes to Aali's credit and this is besides several, dohas, nazms and ghazals contributed by him to Urdu poetry.

Aali died of a heart attack on November 23, 2015, in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Jamiluddin Aali Died New Delhi January November 2015 Federal Urdu University From

Recent Stories

Pfizer CEO Grilled on 'Ineffective' COVID-19 Vacci ..

Pfizer CEO Grilled on 'Ineffective' COVID-19 Vaccine at Davos Summit

2 minutes ago
 Services of polio workers hailed in Quetta

Services of polio workers hailed in Quetta

2 minutes ago
 Sherpao terms KP assembly dissolution desperate at ..

Sherpao terms KP assembly dissolution desperate attempt by PTI to bring Imran to ..

2 minutes ago
 Punjab govt assures APTMA of resolving industry's ..

Punjab govt assures APTMA of resolving industry's issues on priority

2 minutes ago
 Monetary Policy Announcement

Monetary Policy Announcement

9 minutes ago
 Envoy tempts UAE business community to investment ..

Envoy tempts UAE business community to investment in Pakistan

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.