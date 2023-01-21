Birth anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The birth anniversary of poet, critic, playwright, essayist, columnist and scholar Jamiluddin Aali, the creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" was observed on Friday.

Born on January 20, 1923, in New Delhi Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmad Khan was a banker by profession.

Owing to his literary pursuits he also remained associated with Anjuman-e-Taraqi-e-Urdu Pakistan for 50 long years, from 1962 to 2012.

His contribution towards the promotion of urdu and the establishment of Urdu University in the country is also duly acknowledged by many.

One of the longest poems in the Urdu literature, "Insaan," comprising 4000 verses also goes to Aali's credit and this is besides several, dohas, nazms and ghazals contributed by him to Urdu poetry.

Aali died of a heart attack on November 23, 2015, in Karachi.