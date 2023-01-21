UrduPoint.com

Birth Anniversary Of Jamiluddin Aali Observed

Faizan Hashmi Published January 21, 2023 | 12:20 AM

Birth anniversary of Jamiluddin Aali observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2023 ) :The birth anniversary of poet, critic, playwright, essayist, columnist and scholar Jamiluddin Aali, the creator of several popular national songs including "Jeevay Jeevay Pakistan" was observed on Friday.

Born on January 20, 1923, in New Delhi Nawabzada Mirza Jamiluddin Ahmad Khan was a banker by profession.

Owing to his literary pursuits he also remained associated with Anjuman-e-Taraqi-e-Urdu Pakistan for 50 long years, from 1962 to 2012.

His contribution towards the promotion of urdu and the establishment of Urdu University in the country is also duly acknowledged by many.

One of the longest poems in the Urdu literature, "Insaan," comprising 4000 verses also goes to Aali's credit and this is besides several, dohas, nazms and ghazals contributed by him to Urdu poetry.

Aali died of a heart attack on November 23, 2015, in Karachi.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Attack Jamiluddin Aali Died New Delhi January November 2015 Federal Urdu University From

Recent Stories

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'h ..

UN experts call collapse of Afghan legal system 'human rights catastrophe'

1 hour ago
 Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine is ..

Initiate dialogue, diplomacy to resolve Ukraine issue: Minister for Foreign Affa ..

1 hour ago
 Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing ..

Poland to Release Mobile App for Residents Showing Nearest Bomb Shelter - Fire S ..

1 hour ago
 US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, R ..

US Senators Express Opposition to Gas Stove Ban, Request Clarity From Regulator ..

1 hour ago
 Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for econ ..

Imran Khan has audacity to blame PDM govt for economic crisis: Senator Siddiqui

1 hour ago
 Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence ..

Majority of Scots Would Vote Against Independence If Referendum Held Now - Poll

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.