UrduPoint.com

Birth Anniversary Of Legendary Actor, Orator, Author,broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin Observed

Sumaira FH Published June 20, 2023 | 05:00 PM

Birth anniversary of legendary actor, orator, author,broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The birth anniversary of legendary actor,orator, author and broadcaster Zia Mohyeddin was observed on Tuesday.

Mohyeddin was born in Lylallpur (now Faisalabad) on June 20, 1931.

He studied at the Royal academy of Dramatic Art in London in the early 1950s.

After theater roles in "Long Day's Journey into Night" and "Julius Caesar," Mohyeddin made his West End debut in "A Passage to India" in 1960, where he originated the role of Dr. Aziz.

The actor featured in David Lean's "Lawrence of Arabia" (1962), playing the role of Arab guide Tafas.

Roles in Alexander Mackendrick's "Sammy Going South" (1963), Fred Zinnemann's "Behold a Pale Horse" (1964), Basil Dearden's "Khartoum" (1966), Ralph Thomas' "Deadlier Than the Male" (1966), Tony Richardson's "The Sailor from Gibraltar" (1967), Freddie Francis' "They Came from Beyond Space" (1967) and Peter Hall's "Work Is a Four-Letter Word" (1968) followed.

Mohyeddin returned to Pakistan in the late 1960s and hosted the immensely popular television talk show, "The Zia Mohyeddin Show" on ptv.

He returned to the U.K. in the late 1970s and produced multicultural program "Here and Now" (1986 – 1989) for Central Television (now ITV).

The actor's later roles included landmark Granada Television series "The Jewel in the Crown" (1984), Ken McMullen's "Partition" (1987) and Jamil Dehlavi's "Immaculate Conception" (1992).

Mohyeddin was also known as one of the world's foremost reciters of Urdu-language prose and poetry.

In 2012, Mohyeddin was accorded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, the second-highest civilian honor in Pakistan.

He died on February 13, 2023 in Karachi at the age of 91.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Faisalabad World Died London Guide Gibraltar Male Granada David Khartoum Lawrence Zia Mohyeddin February June TV From Arab PTV

Recent Stories

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test ser ..

Galle and Colombo to host Pakistan in two-Test series

12 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster ..

Pakistan, Greece FMs discuss tragic ferry disaster off the coast

18 minutes ago
 FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agentsâ€™ ..

FTA convenes Tax Agents Forum to discuss agentsâ€™ role in implementing Corporat ..

27 minutes ago
 MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs r ..

MoIAT, MoE reduce ICV certification fee for SMEs registered in National Programm ..

27 minutes ago
 TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in c ..

TECOM Group launches science-focused vertical in collaboration with Dubai Scienc ..

27 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates different development projects

PM inaugurates different development projects

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.