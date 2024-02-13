Birth anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz observed

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The 113th birth anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was observed on Tuesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, he was born on this day in Sialkot in 1911. His collections of work include Naqsh-e-faryadi, Dast-e-Saba, Zindaan Naama and Sham-e-Sheher-e-Yaaran.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz was awarded Pakistan`s highest civil award Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1990 in recognition of his services for literature.

The legendary poet also received many awards, including, Nigar, Lenin Peace Prize, Peace prize of Pakistan's Human Rights Commission and Avicenna Prize.