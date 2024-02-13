Open Menu

Birth Anniversary Of Legendary Poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM

Birth anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The 113th birth anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was observed on Tuesday.

According to Radio Pakistan, he was born on this day in Sialkot in 1911. His collections of work include Naqsh-e-faryadi, Dast-e-Saba, Zindaan Naama and Sham-e-Sheher-e-Yaaran.

Faiz Ahmed Faiz was awarded Pakistan`s highest civil award Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1990 in recognition of his services for literature.

The legendary poet also received many awards, including, Nigar, Lenin Peace Prize, Peace prize of Pakistan's Human Rights Commission and Avicenna Prize.

Related Topics

Pakistan Sialkot

Recent Stories

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamab ..

Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad

34 minutes ago
 HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony

2 hours ago
 Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM

2 hours ago
 PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents ..

PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..

2 hours ago
 PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ ca ..

PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case

3 hours ago
 PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for powe ..

PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing

4 hours ago
 

 

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in La ..

HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024

7 hours ago
 HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Laho ..

HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore

21 hours ago
 Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh ..

Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan