Birth Anniversary Of Legendary Poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz Observed
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) The 113th birth anniversary of legendary poet Faiz Ahmed Faiz was observed on Tuesday.
According to Radio Pakistan, he was born on this day in Sialkot in 1911. His collections of work include Naqsh-e-faryadi, Dast-e-Saba, Zindaan Naama and Sham-e-Sheher-e-Yaaran.
Faiz Ahmed Faiz was awarded Pakistan`s highest civil award Nishan-e-Imtiaz in 1990 in recognition of his services for literature.
The legendary poet also received many awards, including, Nigar, Lenin Peace Prize, Peace prize of Pakistan's Human Rights Commission and Avicenna Prize.
Recent Stories
Tennis Player Zainab Naqvi passes away in Islamabad
HBL PSL 9 Trophy unveiled in Lahore ceremony
Ali Amin Gandapur nominated as KPK CM
PML-N to assume role of opposition if independents can establish govt: Shehbaz S ..
PM Kakar summoned in missing Baloch students’ case
PML-N, PPP could not finalize yet formula for power-sharing
HBL PSL 9 season trophy to be unveiled today in Lahore
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 2024
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Webinar on “Big Data in Space Sciences” on Wednesday9 minutes ago
-
DC lauded teachers' role for holding successful polls10 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-dengue measures19 minutes ago
-
Radio Pakistan Hyderabad marks World Radio Day19 minutes ago
-
Two thieves arrested, stolen items recovered19 minutes ago
-
President Alvi writes to Swiss President for gift of documents related to Quaid-i-Azam’s brother29 minutes ago
-
Kohat Food Department cracks down on illegal food vendors29 minutes ago
-
BISP launches Whatsapp channel to disseminate authentic information29 minutes ago
-
Mansehra police arrests three-member car lifting gang30 minutes ago
-
Dera police seize NCP items worth Rs 2.8 mln39 minutes ago
-
Two suspects of hundi held; foreign currency recovered39 minutes ago
-
665 centers for Kanz-ul-Madaris Board exams with 112,000 students49 minutes ago