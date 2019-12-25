UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah Celebrated

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Wed 25th December 2019 | 05:56 PM

Birth Anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah celebrated

The 144th Birth Anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2019 ) :The 144th Birth Anniversary of Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was celebrated with zeal and enthusiasm.

The main rally to mark the day was led by Commissioner Benazirabad Division Syed Mohsin Ali Shah and participated by Brig Ramzan, Additional Commissioner Pervez Malik, Deputy Commissioner Abrar Ahmed Jaffar, Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Ali Solangi, SSP Tanveer Hussain Tunio, district and police officials, rangers, citizens, students and general public and large number.

A cake was cut on the occasion while addressing the rally participants, Commissioner Syed Mohsin Ali Shah said "nation is celebrating the anniversary day of great leader who founded the great Islamic country Pakistan".

