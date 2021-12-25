Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Sat 25th December 2021 | 06:52 PM

Like other parts of the country, the 145th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was observed here on Saturday with national zeal

Like other parts of the country, the 145th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah was observed here on Saturday with national zeal.

The day started with special prayers in mosques for the prosperity and progress of the country.

Various functions were arranged by the government and non-government organizations to pay glorious tributes to the greatest leader of the sub-continent.

A books exhibition was organized at Central library Bahawalpur in which books about the struggle for Pakistan and the history of Pakistan with special reference to the role of Quaid-e-Azam are put on display.

