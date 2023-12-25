Open Menu

Birth Anniversary Of Quaid-e-Azam Observed

Sumaira FH Published December 25, 2023 | 11:22 PM

The birth anniversary of the great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed in Sukkur on Monday

Various social organizations organised functions on the day. Speech competitions were held about the life of Quaid-e-Azam in various educational institutions.

Various social organizations organised functions on the day. Speech competitions were held about the life of Quaid-e-Azam in various educational institutions.

The people of Sindh paid tribute to the great leader and founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

A simple and well-honoured ceremony was also organized by the Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS), where speakers urged the youth to follow in the footsteps of Quaid-e-Azam.

CEO, Dr Jameel Hussain Shakeel said that youth are the real asset and future of the country and we should provide them maximum opportunities so that they can prove their capabilities, adding that the Muslims of South Asia are greatly indebted to Quaid-e-Azam who earned a separate homeland for them, his birthday celebrations should be held with all pomp and dignity, he added.

On the occasion, speakers also congratulated the Christian community on celebrating Christmas and said that all religions teach peace and harmony.

Moreover, Special programmes were also aired on local FM channels and newspapers published special editions highlighting the salient features of the Pakistan Movement and the contribution of great leaders of the country besides shedding light on different aspects of Quaid’s lifestyle and his teachings.

Special seminars, walks and discussions were also organized in Khairpur, Ghotki, Naushahro Feroze, Shikarpur, Jaccababd and other districts at different government and semi-government organizations.

