Birth anniversary of Quaid-e-Azam observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2020 ) :The birth anniversary of the great leader Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was observed here on Friday.

Various social organizations organised functions on the day. People of the Sukkur paid a tribute to the great leader and founder of Pakistan Qauid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah.

A simple and well-honored ceremony was also organized by district administration Sukkur, where speakers urged the youth to follow the foot steps of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. Commissioner Sukkur Shafique Mahesar said that youth are the real asset and future of the country and we should provide them maximum opportunities so that they can prove their capabilities adding that the Muslims of South Asia are greatly indebted to Quaid-e-Azam who earned a separate homeland for them, his birthday celebrations should be held with all pomp and dignity, he added.

On the occasion, speakers also congratulated the Christian community on celebrating the Christmas and said that all religions teach peace and harmony.

Moreover, Special programmes were also aired on local FM channels and newspapers published special edition highlighted the salient features of Pakistan Movement and contribution of great leaders of the country besides throwing light on different aspects of Quaid's lifestyle and his teachings.