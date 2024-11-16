Open Menu

Birth Anniversary Of Renowned Comedian Ismail Tara Observed

Published November 16, 2024

Birth anniversary of renowned comedian Ismail Tara observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2024) The birth anniversary of renowned comedian Ismail Tara was observed on Saturday.

Born on Nov 16, 1949, in Karachi, his real name was Muhammad Ismail Merchant.

He joined the performing arts at a very young age in 1964 and performed on stage, television and cinema during his career spanned over five decades.

Ismail Tara was best known for his humorous show ‘Fifty-Fifty’ on Pakistan Television which was the household name from 1979 to 1981.

The political satire is still acclaimed as one of the classiest comedy productions in the history of ptv.

He won the Nigar Award for best comedian five times.

Ismail Tara’s notable work included ‘Rubber Band’, ‘Ye Zindagi Hey’, ‘One-way Ticket’ and ‘Delhi Colony’.

He died on Nov 24, 2022 in Karachi due to renal failure.

