Birth Anniversary Of Revolutionary Poet Habib Jalib Observed

Umer Jamshaid Published March 24, 2023 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2023 ) :The birth anniversary of revolutionary urdu poet Habib Jalib was observed here on Friday to remember his struggle against oppression and societal injustices.

He was born on March 24, 1928, in Hoshiarpur.

He was a progressive writer and grabbed the audience with his enthusiastic recitation of poetry.

Habib Jalib touched the hearts of people through his simple yet attractive style and addressed common people and issues.

He is among the most influential Urdu poets in Pakistan, who supported democratic ideals and opposed the authoritarian rule.

His famous collections include 'Sar-e-Maqtal', 'Zikr Behte Khoon Ka', 'Gumbad-e-Bedar' and 'Kulyaat-e-Habib Jalib'.

Habib Jalib died on March 12 in 1993 in Lahore.

