Birth Anniversary Of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto To Be Marked In Sukkur Tuesday

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 02:45 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan People's Party Sukkur chapter would observe birth anniversary of party founder and its first Chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in Sukkur division on January, 5 (Tuesday).

According to MNA Dr Mahreen Bhutto, who is also president of the PPP ladies wing Sukkur division, senior leaders of the party amidst the presence of large number of workers will cut cakes at several functions in the division.

Leaders of PPP will highlight immense contribution of ZAB Shaheed to the country and democracy.

Seminars will be organised by the party at talukas and district level, she added.

More Stories From Pakistan

