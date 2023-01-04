Birth anniversary of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto observed; rich tributes paid to PPP leader

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :PPP Peshawar chapter on Wednesday observed 95th birth anniversary of the Party's founder chairman and former Prime Minister of Pakistan Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with great zeal and enthusiasm and recalled his services, struggle, ideology and sacrifices for the people and the country.

On this occasion, collective prayers were offered for the departed souls of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto and other Party leaders and workers.

Speaking on the occasion, Former President PPP Peshawar Muhammad Humayun Khan said that Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's struggle, theory and sacrifices were unparalleled and eternal.

He was the leader of the people, who laid the foundation for making Pakistan's politics, economy and state friendly for the first time, he said and added that Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a great benefactor of Pakistan, a hero of the Islamic world and a world leader.

Humayun Khan said that the judicial killing of Shaheed Bhutto was to cut the aorta of national harmony, economic development and social growth of Pakistan, adding that PPP under the leadership of Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto, would complete the unfinished mission of the Shaheed Bhutto.