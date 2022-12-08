UrduPoint.com

Birth Anniversary Of Urdu Poet Nasir Kazmi Observed Today

Published December 08, 2022

Birth anniversary of Urdu poet Nasir Kazmi observed today

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The birth anniversary of renowned urdu poet Nasir Kazmi was observed on Thursday.

He was born on December 8, 1925 at Ambala, eastern Punjab. His full name was Syed Nasir Raza Kazmi.

Nasir Kazmi started his poetic life in 1940 by following the style of Akhtar Sherani and wrote romantic poems and sonnets.

Kazmi emigrated from Ambala, to Lahore, Pakistan in August 1947. In Lahore, he worked as the editor of the literary magazines Auraq Nau and Khayal. He also worked as a staff editor for Radio Pakistan, Lahore. He was frequently thought of as a melancholic poet, though most of his poetry is based on romantic happiness and hope.

Nasir Kazmi was influenced by the romantic poetry of Akhtar Sheerani and also took guidance in his poetry from the poet Hafeez Hoshiarpuri. He also had great admiration for the poetry of Mir Taqi Mir.

Nasir Kazmi used simple words in his poetry, including "Chand", "Raat", "Baarish", "Mausam", "Yaad", "Tanhai", "Darya" and gave them life by his style of poetry.

His famous poetry books include: Berg-i-Nai (1952), Deewaan (1972), Pehli Baarish (1975), Hijr Ki Raat Ka Sitara, Nishat-i-Khwab (1977), and Woh Tera Shaair, Woh Tera Nasir.

Nasir Kazmi died on 2 March 1972 in Lahore, Pakistan due to stomach cancer.

