Birth anniversary of ZAB celebrated

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Leaders and activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) celebrated the 97th birth anniversary of party founder and the late prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here.

Pakistan Peoples Party Metropolitan Bahawalpur organized a ceremony which was attended by Member Punjab Assembly, Makhdoom Syed Aamir Shah, President, PPP Metropolitan Bahawalpur, Malik Imtiaz Channar, Professor Zawar Hussain Shah, Waqar Siddiquie, Ahmad Dad Chohan and other party leaders.

A large number of PPP activists also attended the ceremony.

Addressing the party workers, Makhdoom Aamir credited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with making Pakistan an atomic power. He said that Shaheed Bhutto gave the masses awareness about their rights. He vowed that the PPP would continue playing its remarkable role in smooth flourishing of democracy in the country.