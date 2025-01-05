Birth Anniversary Of ZAB Celebrated
Muhammad Irfan Published January 05, 2025 | 07:40 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2025) Leaders and activists of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) celebrated the 97th birth anniversary of party founder and the late prime minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto here.
Pakistan Peoples Party Metropolitan Bahawalpur organized a ceremony which was attended by Member Punjab Assembly, Makhdoom Syed Aamir Shah, President, PPP Metropolitan Bahawalpur, Malik Imtiaz Channar, Professor Zawar Hussain Shah, Waqar Siddiquie, Ahmad Dad Chohan and other party leaders.
A large number of PPP activists also attended the ceremony.
Addressing the party workers, Makhdoom Aamir credited Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto with making Pakistan an atomic power. He said that Shaheed Bhutto gave the masses awareness about their rights. He vowed that the PPP would continue playing its remarkable role in smooth flourishing of democracy in the country.
Recent Stories
UAE President meets with Prime Minister of Pakistan
88 Palestinians martyred in Gaza within 24 hours
DUPHAT 2025 to kick off in Dubai January 7
Egypt, US Foreign Ministers discuss developments in Gaza, Syria
UAE real estate sees steady growth in projects, record transactions in 2024
Austrian People's Party selects new leader, considers coalition formation
Spectacular conclusion, thrilling competitions at Liwa International Festival 20 ..
Major winter storm disrupts travel, impacting over 60 million in US
Three UAE aid convoys arrive in Gaza Strip as part of 'Operation Chivalrous Knig ..
3 dead after fishing boat hits rocks off southwestern coast in S. Korea
Russia's FSB thwarts bomb attack in Yekaterinburg, detains four
S. Korean carmakers' sales of eco-friendly models hit fresh high in 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Birth anniversary of ZAB celebrated2 minutes ago
-
725kg substandard polythene bags seized2 minutes ago
-
PPP celebrates ZAB anniversary2 minutes ago
-
Encroachments removed from Narwala Road12 minutes ago
-
Public grievances addressed: DIG Islamabad holds khuli katchery12 minutes ago
-
Hasan Nourian calls for unity among Muslim Ummah22 minutes ago
-
Section 144 imposed in Kurram to ensure public safety22 minutes ago
-
BEEF holds awareness session regarding Benazir Bhutto fully funded scholarship scheme42 minutes ago
-
Three shops gutted42 minutes ago
-
Man shot dead52 minutes ago
-
Ceremony held to bid SSP Mir Rohal Khan Khoso a farewell1 hour ago
-
Gilani vows to uphold Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's mission of public service1 hour ago