Birth anniversary of ZAB to be observe on Jan 5

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2023 ) :Pakistan People's Party Sukkur division would observe birth anniversary of party founder and its first Chairman, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on January 5.

According to Divisional President PPP, Advocate Syed Bachal Shah , who is also Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Religious Affairs, senior leaders of the party amidst the presence of large number of workers will cut cakes at several functions in the division.

Leaders of PPP will highlight immense contribution of ZAB Shaheed to the country and democracy. Seminars will be organized by the party district level, he added.