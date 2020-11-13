UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Birth Certificate To Be Linked With Immunization: Dr Yasmin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th November 2020 | 11:10 PM

Birth certificate to be linked with immunization: Dr Yasmin

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has directed the authorities concerned that every child in the province must be vaccinated and Birth Registration Certificate will be issued only after immunization of the children.

She gave deadline of enhancing the immunization coverage to 90 per cent by June 2021 in a meeting held at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Friday.

She said the freshly recruited 650 vaccinators must be posted immediately in all districts to improve coverage. These were in addition to over 1100 vaccinators already brought in system recently, she added.

She informed that by end of December this year the process of addition of another 1000 vaccinators would be completed and by this, hiring on 50 per cent vacant positions would be completed.

She said this was for the first time since 2014 that vaccinators in such numbers had been included in the system.

Every family head must be communicated the status of immunization of children through mobile phones, she said.

Dr Yasmin said that special programmes should be initiated for Lahore and Dera Ghazi Khan to improve coverage with the help of latest technology.

She directed that micro-plans of polio programme must be used for Expanded Programme on Immunisation (EPI).

She said that all 'Mother and Child Centers' were being upgraded.

Dr Yasmin said the EPI Program must be restructured its system at divisional level and its staff must work in close collaboration with CEOs Health.

She said that as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, health facilities to the children would be ensured.

Secretary Health PSH Department Capt (retd) Usman Younis said that all out efforts were being made to achieve the goal of polio eradication.

Earlier, the minister reviewed measures to improve immunization coverage, polio campaigns, new hiring and progress of communicable diseases in Punjab.

Secretary PSH gave detailed briefing to the minister about the latest developments in vertical programme.

Related Topics

Lahore Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Technology Polio Punjab Mobile Dera Ghazi Khan Progress June December Family All Yasmin Rashid Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Prime Minister appoints Malik Aamir Dogar as SAPM ..

14 minutes ago

Govt ready to initiate dialogue on electoral refor ..

14 minutes ago

Trump election lawyers on trial in court of public ..

14 minutes ago

Asia-Pacific Economies May Sign Free Trade Deal in ..

14 minutes ago

India Conducts Successful Test of New Air Defense ..

24 minutes ago

Berlin, Paris Confirm Commitment to Full Implement ..

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.