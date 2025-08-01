Birth, Death Registrations Now Free: ADC
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar has said that on the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif, registration of births and deaths of individuals and issuance of certificates have been made completely free across Punjab.
He expressed these views while addressing an awareness seminar organized by the Local Government and Community Development Department Sialkot at Jinnah Hall, Fort Sialkot.
He said that this law has come into effect immediately under the Punjab Local Government Registration of Birth and Death Rules 2025.
Muzaffar Mukhtar said that in case of delay of more than seven years, the condition of court degree has also been abolished and now this authority has been entrusted to the Deputy Director Local Government, which has saved the public from court proceedings, which will save time and money.
The ceremony was attended by Assistant Commissioner Sialkot Anum Babar, Director Local Government Gujranwala Qamar Zeeshan, Deputy Director Umar Amjad Baig, ADLGs Muhammad Jalil Bhatti, Moazzam Ali Tarar, Rana Asif Ali, Muhammad Arshad, secretaries of union councils, marriage registrars, NGOs, representatives of the education department and lawyers.
Director Local Government Division Qamar Zeeshan said that birth registration of a child is their basic legal right. Take advantage of this facility provided by the government, and immediately provide your child with legal identity through free registration and certificate at the nearest union council.
He appealed to parents, teachers, social workers and marriage registrars to create maximum awareness among the public about this facility so that no child is deprived of legal identity.
