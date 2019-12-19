Birth of more than 0.7 mln children to be registered digitally by 2023

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2019 ) :A target of digital birth registration of 761,000 children has been set for Bahawalpur district till year 2023 and so far births of 367,000 children have been digitally registered.

This was told in an event held to appreciate the work of Digital Birth Registration Facilitators.

MPA Dr Muhammad Afzal, Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Shozab Saeed and officers of the concerned departments were also present on the occasion. The participants of the event were briefed about the birth registration process. In the end,an informative tableau was also played to depict the process of childbirth registration.