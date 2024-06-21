Birthday cake cutting ceremony of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto held

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2024) A birthday cake cutting ceremony of Mohtarma Shaheed Benazir Bhutto was held at Bagh Jinnah, here on Friday.

As usual, the birthday ceremony of Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto was organized by Chaudhry Umar Daraz, an office bearer of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP).

Noted PPP district stalwarts including Rana Sikandar Azam, Shaukat Ali, Khawaja Akbar Bao, Riaz Akram

Sahi, Muhammad Arshad, Talib Hasan, Mirza Zulfiqar, and others attended the cake cutting ceremony.

Chaudhry Umar Daraz and Malik Sagheer Awan discussed the personality and patriotism of Mohtarma

Benazir Bhutto and paid her rich tribute.