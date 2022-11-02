Birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak to start from Nov 6

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :The 553th birthday celebrations of Baba Guru Nanak would start from Nov 6 at Janumasthan Nankana Sahib. The Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) has completed all arrangements in this regard, official sources said on Wednesday.

The main ceremony would be held at Janumasthan on Nov 8 in which thousands of Sikh yatrees from all over the world would participate.

ETPB Chairman Habib-ur-Rehman Gilani said that best facilities including security, accommodation, medical, transport and others would be provide to the yatrees.

Additional Secretary Rana Shahid said that Sikh yatrees would enter Pakistan from India through Wagha border crossing on Nov 6, and they would visit Gurdwara Sucha Soda on Nov 7. The yatrees would go to Punja Sahib Hassanabad on Nov 9. After two-day visit, they would return to Lahore on Nov 11.

The Sikh yatrees would visit Kartarpur, Narowal, and Rori Sahib Aimanabad on Nov 13 and 14. The pilgrims would return to India through Wagha border crossing on Nov 15.