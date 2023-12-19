Birthday celebrations of Quaid-i-Azam commence in ICT educational institutions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2023) As the nation prepares to celebrate the 147th birth anniversary of the founding father, Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the educational institutions in Islamabad have kicked off birthday celebrations with fervor.

According to the details, the commemoration includes various events, with an intercollegiate speech competition held at Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3 and Federal Government College of Home Economics and Management Sciences College (FGCHEMS), F-11/1 here Tuesday.

In the English speech competition at Islamabad College for Boys G-6/3, Muhammad Yasin from Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8 secured the first position, eloquently shedding light on different aspects of Quaid-i-Azam's personality.

At FGCHEMS, Abeer Rizwan clinched the top position in the English category, while Syeda Fizza Batool of Islamabad Model College for Girls (Postgraduate) F-7/2, grabbed the first position in the urdu speech competition.

Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's principles and commitment to the rule of law were emphasized during the competitions.

Unlike other prominent leaders of his time, he remained un-incarcerated during the British Raj, a testament to his unwavering dedication to his ideals.

Imran Shehzad, a lecturer at Islamabad Model Postgraduate College H-8, while talking to APP, highlighted Quaid-i-Azam's post-independence advice to students, urging them to focus on modern scientific education and stay away from politics.

Quaid-i-Azam envisioned a Pakistan that excelled in science, banking, insurance, industry, and technical education, he added. He also underscored Quaid-i-Azam's unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

History professor Khalid Mehmood Chaudhary provided insight into Quaid-i-Azam's monumental achievements, describing him as a charismatic leader who, almost single-handedly, united the dispersed and divided Muslim community of India.

He said that in just seven years (1940-47), Quaid-i-Azam succeeded in establishing the largest Muslim country, Pakistan, against considerable odds.

"Despite failing health, he tirelessly worked towards the consolidation of the newly formed state after its birth".

He emphasized the need to pass on the wisdom and messages of the great leader to the new generation, acknowledging their role as the builders of Pakistan.