Birthday Of Female Elephant Celebrated At Karachi Zoo

Muhammad Irfan Published December 31, 2021 | 08:19 PM

Birthday of female elephant celebrated at Karachi zoo

Female Elephant at Karachi Zoo Madhu Bala has turned 16 years on Friday as the birthday was celebrated at the elephant house of the zoo

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Dec, 2021 ) :Female Elephant at Karachi Zoo Madhu Bala has turned 16 years on Friday as the birthday was celebrated at the elephant house of the zoo.

The special guest of the function was Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab while Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Event Management Chairperson Saima Nafees, Yasmeen, Shabbir Nazish, Rehana Ehsan, Karan Siddiqui and other well known poets were also present on the occasion.

A large number of writers, artists and citizens attended and a large number of school children cut the elephant's cake and sang Happy Birthday and wished Madhu Bala a happy birthday.

Speaking on the occasion, the Administrator Karachi said that KMC has celebrated the birthday of Madhu Bala, the elephant of its zoo with many children in a unique way.

He said that during the last one month, new management of the Karachi Zoo has done a very good job. "Thousands of boys and girls and their families are enjoying the best fun at the Karachi Zoo and it was the perfect occasion to celebrate the elephant's birthday," he added.

Later, Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab visited different parts of the zoo and talked to the visitors.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that development work in Karachi Zoo would be expedited and maximum facilities be provided to the citizens coming here as the zoo is the best source of entertainment for the citizens.

