(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :Birthday of Karachi Zoo's female elephant Madhubala became an interesting event as it was celebrated in collaboration of Karachi Metropolitan Corporation.

Thousands of citizens expressed their happiness by participating in this birthday program and the faces of the children were bright and happy.

When Administrator Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab arrived to attend this birthday, thousands of citizens expressed their happiness over his arrival.

The administrator also attended the birthday of a little girl of a family which came to the zoo. He also presented cash amount to the birthday girl as a gift.

The birthday of the country's famous poetess Rehana Ehsan was also celebrated at Karachi Zoo.

Other well known poets and writers including Saima Nafees, Yasmeen Yas, Karan Siddiqui, Shabbir Nazish participated in the birthday. poet Rehana Ehsan cut the cake for her 30th wedding anniversary in Mughal Garden. Barrister Murtaza Wahab also congratulated her.

On the occasion of Madhubala's birthday, the citizens who came to Karachi Zoo along with their families cut the birthday cakes of more than eight members participated.

Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi, Senior Director Media Management Ali Hassan Sajid, Director City Warden Raja Rustam and Deputy Director Zoo Abida Khatun and other officials were also present.

Participants of Radio Pakistan Karachi's children's program performed birthday songs and other songs.

The children who came to Karachi Zoo with various gifts for Madhubala looked very excited on this occasion.

The children fed Madhubala fruits and other items with their own hands and wished her a happy birthday.

Madhubala turned 16 years old and she herself was very excited on the occasion of her birthday. Madhubala was wearing a green dress and cut a birthday cake with his own trunk.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab thanked all the children on the occasion and appreciated the efforts of Senior Director Recreation Mansoor Qazi and other management of the zoo.

He also thanked Saima Nafees, Head of Chak Event Management, for celebrating the anniversary with the Karachi Metropolitan Corporations.