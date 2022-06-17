UrduPoint.com

Birthday Vibes: Celebrities Shower Birthday Love On Kubra Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2022 | 05:10 PM

Birthday Vibes: Celebrities shower birthday love on Kubra Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2022 ) :Famous actress Kubra Khan celebrated her 29th birthday, celebrities and fans took to social media and poured in heartfelt birthday wishes for the diva.

Internet has been buzzing with posts for the Alif star since last night as celebs shared pictures of Kubra with loved-up captions.

The Sinf-e-Aahan co-stars, Yumna Zaidi and Dananeer penned adorable birthday wishes for Kubra as the actress turned 29.

Taking it to Instagram, Dananeer shared throwback photos and video with Kubra and wrote "Happy birthday to this angel who I am beyond blessed to have" Moreover, Yumna Zaidi also turned to Instagram, shared behind the scene video from the set of mega hit drama Sinf-e-Aahan and wrote "Kubra Khan always keep smiling, happy birthday to you".

Mehwish Hayat, Ushna Shah, Omer Shahzad, Yasir Hussain, Anoushey Ashraf, Syra Yousuf and other celebs as well as fans also extended their birthday greetings to the superstar.

The birthday girl expressed gratitude for all the prayers she received on her special day, also re-shared the birthday greetings on her Instagram story.

Related Topics

Social Media Ushna Shah Yumna Zaidi Syra Yousuf Anoushey Ashraf Yasir Hussain All From Instagram

Recent Stories

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to sa ..

Sindh govt announces to close markets by 9pm to save energy

12 minutes ago
 Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule ..

Aamir Liaqat Hussain's death: ECP issues schedule for by-polls on seat fell vaca ..

20 minutes ago
 Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome ..

Hina Khar asks people to avoid pre-judging outcome of FATF's plenary meeting

1 hour ago
 Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral ..

Pakistan, UAE express desire to promote bilateral cooperation in health sector

2 hours ago
 E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakis ..

E-commerce can address unemployment issue in Pakistan: Saif Ghauri

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan' ..

Imran Khan can't take credit of removing Pakistan's name from FATF's grey list: ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.