UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BISE Announce Supplementary Result Of Matric

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 07:00 PM

BISE announce supplementary result of matric

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha announced the result of Matriculation Supplementary Examination 2020 here on Tuesday.

According to BISE result, as many as 7827candidates sat in the exam and 2961 were declared successful.

The pass rate was 37.87%. Chairperson Board of Education Dr. Kausar Raees made the result online by pressing the computer button. Candidates can check their result from mobile phone via SMS and at Board's website.

Related Topics

Education Mobile BISE SMS BISE Sargodha 2020 From

Recent Stories

SEC reviews Sharjah Government 2021 general budget

6 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler amends Decree on SRTI Park ‘Free Z ..

6 minutes ago

Mubadala to invest in Asper’s AED 2.1 billion Do ..

36 minutes ago

ADNOC to boost in-country value to support post-Co ..

51 minutes ago

Realme launches 64MP Ultra-Nightscape camera phone ..

1 hour ago

Govt decides to hold Senate elections in Feb inste ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.