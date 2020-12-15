BISE announce supplementary result of matric

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The board of Intermediate and Secondary education Sargodha announced the result of Matriculation Supplementary Examination 2020 here on Tuesday.

According to BISE result, as many as 7827candidates sat in the exam and 2961 were declared successful.

The pass rate was 37.87%. Chairperson Board of Education Dr. Kausar Raees made the result online by pressing the computer button. Candidates can check their result from mobile phone via SMS and at Board's website.