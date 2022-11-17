BISE announces date for submission of exam form fee online

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Controller of Examination, Secondary and Higher Secondary education board, in an announcement has said that candidates appearing in tenth class Supplementary Examination 2022, shall deposit examination form fee Rs 2300 online by November 24, 2022.

He said that after expiry of date the candidate has to deposit the examination fee with late surcharge at Rs 2800.