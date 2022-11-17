UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Date For Submission Of Exam Form Fee Online

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

BISE announces date for submission of exam form fee online

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :Controller of Examination, Secondary and Higher Secondary education board, in an announcement has said that candidates appearing in tenth class Supplementary Examination 2022, shall deposit examination form fee Rs 2300 online by November 24, 2022.

He said that after expiry of date the candidate has to deposit the examination fee with late surcharge at Rs 2800.

Related Topics

Education November

Recent Stories

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

Oman to Celebrate 52nd National Day on 18 November

13 minutes ago
 The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U ..

The United States Launches Initiative to Enhance U.S.-Pakistan Bilateral Trade

23 minutes ago
 Youth Leadership Development Training Programme he ..

Youth Leadership Development Training Programme held at UVAS

27 minutes ago
 Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infi ..

Discovering diverse stories around the world; Infinix X Discovery Global Vlog Ch ..

32 minutes ago
 Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

Imran Khan says he could be attacked again

37 minutes ago

SC declares JUI-F’s leader plea stop Imran Khan’s long march as “infructuo ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.