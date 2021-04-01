BISE announces date for submission of examination forms

The Controller of Examination Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Waheed Murad has announced for candidates of 11th and 12th classes that last date for submission of annual Examinations of examination forms without fee is fixed to April 16, 2021 for all regular and private groups through their respective colleges

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Controller of Examination board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education (BISE) Shaheed Benazirabad, Dr Waheed Murad has announced for candidates of 11th and 12th classes that last date for submission of annual Examinations of examination forms without fee is fixed to April 16, 2021 for all regular and private groups through their respective colleges.

The forms in case of expiry of date can be submitted from April 17 to April 30, 2021 with late fee of Rs. 500. Announcement said that in order to avoid rush, separate timing is fixed for all the three districts of Shaheed Benazirabad Division.

It said that for the purpose April 19, 2021 is fixed for District Shaheed Benazirabad, April 20 for District Sanghar and April 21, 2021 for District Naushehro Feroze.

Announcement further said that Rs.1960 is fixed as fee for regular and private groups candidates for 11th class while candidates of 12th class Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Computer Science, Commerce (improver/failure), Humanities Private Group (Failure) and Home Economics and Oriental Groups (Failure) would deposit fee of Rs 1960.

Announcement said that candidates of 12th class Pre-Medical, Pre-Engineering, Computer Science, Commerce (fresh), Humanities Regular Group (fresh), Humanities Private Group (Failure/Improver), Home Economics and Oriental Group (Fresh) would deposit Rs. 2960 as fee.