BISE announces date for submission of online enrollment

NAWABSHAH (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2022 ) :Secretary board of Secondary and Higher Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad Wednesday announced the last date for the submission of online enrollment data for the session 2022-23, for the students of 11th class studying in private and government institutions of District Shaheed Benazirabad, Sanghar and Naushehro Feroze.

According to the announcement, last date for submission of online enrollment bio-data has been fixed December 02 and the enrollment fee for candidates studying in government educational institutions has been waived by the Sindh Government.

It said that enrollment fee for regular students of private institutions will be Rs 900 and for private students it will be Rs 2000. Announcement said that after the lapse of stipulated date, candidates have to pay Rs 500 along with actual fee from December 5 to 12 for online enrollment.