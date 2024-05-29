Open Menu

BISE Announces Dates For Practical Papers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 29, 2024 | 12:40 PM

BISE announces dates for practical papers

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) board of Intermediate and Secondary Education(BISE),Faisalabad has announced a new schedule of practical examination for two subjects which was postponed due to holiday announced in connection with Youm-e-Takbeer on May 28,2024 (Tuesday).

According to spokesperson,Controller Examination Education Board,Dr Jafar Ali said that the practical of health and physical education will now be held on June 11,2024(Tuesday) while,Physics practical will be taken on July 11,2024(Thursday).

