BISE announces inter part-2 exams schedule

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha on Monday announced second annual intermediate part second examination schedule 2022.

According to Assistant Controller Examination (BISE) Kalsoom Bashir,the exams would start from December 1st.

Private candidates would get their examination slips through board website www. bisesargodha.edu.pk. while the regular candidates would get their slips from their colleges,she added.

'All arrangements regarding examination were finalized',she concluded.