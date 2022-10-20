UrduPoint.com

BISE Announces Inter Results

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 04:00 PM

BISE announces Inter results

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad announced results of first annual intermediate (2nd year & composite) examinations 2022 with a pass percentage of 79.18 here on Thursday.

During a ceremony at the BISE Auditorium, Secretary Education board Dr Saleem Taqi Shah announced the results and said that 84,276 students participated in the exams and 66,728 were declared successful.

The students could also download their results from board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk.

He said that second annual intermediate examinations 2022 would commence from December 01, 2022 and students could submit their admission forms with single fee up to November 2 whereas the same would be received with triple fee up to November 7 and with triple fee up to November 10.

Controller Exams Dr Muhammad Jaffar Ali, Deputy Secretary Registration Branch Dr Babar Dogar, Assistant Controller Secracy Branch Muhammad Arif Solgi, System Analyst Muhammad Tariq,Assistant Director sports Rana Khalid Mehmood Khan, Programmer Raza-ul-Mustafa and PROSajid Hussain Naqvi were also present.

