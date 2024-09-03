BISE Announces Intermediate Part-II Results
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha
has announced the results of annual intermediate exams here on Tuesday.
Muhammad Hamza from Govt Graduate College Bhakkar secured first
position by obtaining 1156 marks.
According to BISE press release, Sakina Zahra from Punjab College
Bhakkar secured second position with 1153 marks, while Hassan Sharif
from Punjab College Sargodha and Hadiya Masood from Superior College
Sargodha got third positions with 1151 marks each.
An award ceremony for the position holders would be held tomorrow morning
at 10 am in the Board office.
Out of the total 25 positions, female students secured 13, while male students
obtained 12.
Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan congratulated the position holders and extended
his best wishes to their parents and teachers.
