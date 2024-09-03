BISE announces Intermediate part-II results

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Sargodha

has announced the results of annual intermediate exams here on Tuesday.

Muhammad Hamza from Govt Graduate College Bhakkar secured first

position by obtaining 1156 marks.

According to BISE press release, Sakina Zahra from Punjab College

Bhakkar secured second position with 1153 marks, while Hassan Sharif

from Punjab College Sargodha and Hadiya Masood from Superior College

Sargodha got third positions with 1151 marks each.

An award ceremony for the position holders would be held tomorrow morning

at 10 am in the Board office.

Out of the total 25 positions, female students secured 13, while male students

obtained 12.

Commissioner Jahanzeb Awan congratulated the position holders and extended

his best wishes to their parents and teachers.