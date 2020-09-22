BISE announces intermediate results

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :The Board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad has announced the result of the annual intermediate examination-2020.

Chairperson BISE Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen uploaded the result on the board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by clicking the button on the laptop.

Secretary Board Prof Muhammad Afzal Ch, Controller Examinations Naveed Ahmed Qureshi, Assistant Controller Inter Branch Ch Muhammad Yousaf and others were present.

Announcing the result, Controller Examinations Naveed Hussain Qureshi said that out of total 104,001 candidates, 90,556 were declared pass, according to the Government of the Punjab COVID-19 policy while 13,321 students were declared eligible for appearing in the special examination.

Chairperson Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen said that under the directions of the Punjab government, the Punjab Board of Chairmen Committee (PBCC) has formulated a policy for better future of the children and designed a special examination for those students who were unsatisfied with the result.

She said that the BISE introduced an App for special examination at www.bisefsd.edu.pk. The students can download the form by clicking on a special examination option given on the website.

She said that there will be no fee for special examinations for the students who had applied for the annual intermediate examination-2020.

The students can submit their forms at the board office till September 30 while special examinations will be held from October 10 to 24.

In the special exam, the examination will be given only inter part-II papers.

For further information, the students can contact the PRO branch at 041-2517221 or admin branch No. 041-2517714.