BISE announces last date of submission of affiliation fee for academic year 2023

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Secretary board of Intermediate and Secondary education Shaheed Benazirabad has announced on Thursday that for private High Schools, Higher Secondary Schools and Colleges affiliated with BISE Shaheed Benazirabad, the last date for submission of renewal and fresh affiliation fee for the 2022-2023 session is fixed at September 11, 2023.

The announcement said that after the expiry of date, the fee would be Rs 500 from 12 September 18, Rs 1000 from 19 Sept to 25 Sept and Rs 2000 from 26 Sept to October 2, 2023 as late for the registration forms.

Secretary Board in another announcement said that candidates taking part in SSC and HSC Annual Examination 2024 have to submit Rs 4000 along with Transfer Certificate without any late fee.

After the expiry of date, the candidates have to deposit a late fee of Rs 500 up to 5 October and Rs 1000 up to 18 October with related documents.