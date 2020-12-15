UrduPoint.com
BISE announces Matric supplementary results

Board of Intermediate & Secondary education (BISE) Faisalabad announced the result of Matric Supplementary Special Examination 2020 here on Tuesday

BISE Faisalabad chairperson Prof Dr Tayyba Shaheen uploaded the result on the board website www.bisefsd.edu.pk by clicking the button on the laptop. Controller Examination Mrs Shahnaz Alvi, Deputy Controller Saeed Awan, PRO Tamoor Sohail and Welfare Officer Dr Babar Dogar were also present on the occasion.

While announcing the result, Controller Examination Mrs Shahnaz Alvi said that total 13,886 students participated in the Matric Supplementary Special Exams 2020, of whom 5,158 candidates were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage of 37.

She said that 48 examination centers were established in four districts of Faisalabad division. Out of those, 23 centers were for boys, 12 for girls, 10 common, while three special examination centers were also set up. Speaking on the occasion, BISE Chairperson Dr Tayyba Shaheen said that grading system was introduced in the compilation of examination result. Now, students would focus more on gaining knowledge instead for running after high marks, she added. She said the result had been uploaded on board website and students can download it from the website. The results were prepared very carefully after thorough checking. However, any student can apply for rechecking within 15 days, if not satisfied from result, she added.

