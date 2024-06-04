BISE announces new date for HSC part II examination

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jun, 2024) The board of Intermediate and Secondary education (BISE) Hyderabad has announced the new date for the Higher Secondary Certificate part II exam which were postponed due to Youm e Takbeer on May 28.

Controller Exams Masroor Ahmed Zai informed here on Tuesday that the exams of Botany II, Meal Management&Food Presevation(class XII), Muslim History option I,II would be taken on June 13 in the morning shift from 8.30 am to 11.30 am.

Meanwhile, the exams of Economics II and principles of Commerce II would be conducted on the same date in the evening shift from 3:00 pm to 6:00 pm.

The BISE had advised the heads of the educational institutions to put the modified schedule on the notice boards.

The exams for all those subjects were earlier scheduled from June on May28.